Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE
6105 Rancho Del Rey Road Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
6105 Rancho Del Rey Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87113
West La Cueva
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4 bedrooms (all upper lever) 2.5 bathrooms, 1 fireplace, 2 living areas, new kitchen appliances. Washer and Dryer included.Side yard access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE have any available units?
6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Albuquerque, NM
.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Albuquerque Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE have?
Some of 6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Albuquerque
.
Does 6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE offer parking?
No, 6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE have a pool?
No, 6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE have accessible units?
No, 6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
