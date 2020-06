Amenities

Fabulous 1 BR Loft Style Downtown Apartment! VIEWS VIEWS!! - All utilities included EXCEPT ELECTRICITY - This 1100 SF 1BR Loft Style downtown apartment has the most stunning views as it is on the top floor and corner unit with walls and walls of windows. The unit has been renovated with custom stained polished concrete floors. NO stairs in this unit. New kitchen and bathroom! In unit laundry Washer and dryer combo machine. Features a north facing covered balcony terrace. Refrigerated air in a secure building. Working professionals or someone who loves the nightlife of downtown will love this rare one of a kind apartment. On the corner of 6th St and Central SW and sure to please with upgrades and modern amenities galore. Call today for more info or to schedule a tour of this fabulous property at 505-796-1400 rentals@cblegacy.com and ask for Daniel



No Smoking.

Pets: $25.00 per month, per pet

Lease term: 12 months minimum.



When applying please consider some of our application guidelines below:



Recommend 3x income of monthly rent.

Recommend above 600 Credit Score.

$50.00 app fee per adult (above 18).

Provide recent pay stub, or recent tax return if self-employed.

Copy of photo your I.D.

For pets, please attach their photos and proof of rabies vaccination.



E mail today to schedule your tour rentals@cblegacy.com or call the office with any additional questions 505-796-1400



