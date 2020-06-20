All apartments in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM
5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW

5928 Mesa Sombra Place Northwest · (505) 765-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5928 Mesa Sombra Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2771 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
4BR, 3.5BA, 2CG - 4BR, 3.5BA, 2CG, tile in wet areas and carpet in living room and bedrooms, Two living areas, one living room has gas fireplace, kitchen comes equipped with side by side refrigerator, microwave, double oven, and electric stove top. Large kitchen island, pantry and wet bar also included. Master bedroom suite has balcony, large walk in closet and gas fireplace with separate garden tub and shower in bathroom. Second master bedroom has attached full bath as well. Front and backyard beautifully landscaped with large backyard including a large storage shed and fire pit. Two refrigerated air units will help keep you cool this summer.

(RLNE3327623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW have any available units?
5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW have?
Some of 5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW offer parking?
No, 5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW have a pool?
No, 5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5928 Mesa Sombra Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
