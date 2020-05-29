5223 Tierra Amada St NW

Amenities

Terrific 3 bedroom, 2.50 bath, 2 car garage home on dead end street, with vaulted and trey ceilings, clerestory windows in living room, wood burning fireplace, all appliances, refrigerated air, tile flooring throughout the main level, ...!



Gated main entry courtyard provides pad for patio furniture and a relaxing evening in shade on those warmer summer evenings and leads to main entry with screened security door allowing for cross ventilation on those cooler spring and fall days.



The main entry opens onto the main living area with an immediate view of the wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling and clerestory windows in the main living area allowing for natural light every day of the year. Double Pella doors with interior blinds open onto the backyard with covered patio having two ceiling fans and an artificial grass area beyond. Dogs are allowed on owner approval - sorry, no cats - and, if you have a dog or two, one of the double doors has a built-in pet door with security panel.



Further into the living area and to the right is the entry to the formal dining area, fully equipped island kitchen and breakfast nook.



The formal dining area overlooks the backyard while the fully equipped - stainless steel, five burner gas range, and microwave, stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator with water/ice dispenser and stainless steel dishwasher - island kitchen, situated between the formal dining area and breakfast nook, has lots of cupboard and counter space and a cabinet pantry. The breakfast nook beyond the kitchen overlooks the main entry courtyard with views of the sunrise. All three areas have trey ceilings.



The hallway off the living area (around to the left of the main entry) leads to the 2nd floor stairway, coat closet with understair storage, guest bath, laundry area and garage entry. The laundry area comes equipped with high-end LG HG top load washer and front load, of course, dryer.



The stairwell and 2nd floor landing are accented with two skylights for natural light and has a hallway to the right leading to the guest bath and bedrooms as well as a small loft area leading to the master suite hallway entry.



The two guest bedrooms with window seats and storage beneath are oversized - as guest bedrooms go - and are served by a guest bath with skylight, dual lavatories and a combination tub/shower. Guest bedroom #1 is served by a wall closet while guest bedroom #2 is served by a walk-in closet. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans.



The 2nd floor landing loft to the left of the stairway leads to the the hallway entry of the large master suite which is served by a master bath with skylight, dual lavatories, walk-in shower, jetted tub and both wall and walk-in closets



Off the master suite is a balcony overlooking the back yard and, to the west, Albuquerque's volcanoes! Enjoy the sunset or just a quiet time from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the home.



What's not to like?!



Schools: Marie Hughes (ES); LBJ (MS); Volcano Vista (HS)



