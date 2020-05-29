All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 5223 Tierra Amada St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
5223 Tierra Amada St NW
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

5223 Tierra Amada St NW

5223 Tierra Amada Street Northwest · (505) 205-1581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Taylor Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5223 Tierra Amada Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Taylor Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Terrific 3 bedroom, 2.50 bath, 2 car garage home on dead end street, with vaulted and trey ceilings, clerestory windows in living room, wood burning fireplace, all appliances, refrigerated air, tile flooring throughout the main level, ...!

Gated main entry courtyard provides pad for patio furniture and a relaxing evening in shade on those warmer summer evenings and leads to main entry with screened security door allowing for cross ventilation on those cooler spring and fall days.

The main entry opens onto the main living area with an immediate view of the wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling and clerestory windows in the main living area allowing for natural light every day of the year. Double Pella doors with interior blinds open onto the backyard with covered patio having two ceiling fans and an artificial grass area beyond. Dogs are allowed on owner approval - sorry, no cats - and, if you have a dog or two, one of the double doors has a built-in pet door with security panel.

Further into the living area and to the right is the entry to the formal dining area, fully equipped island kitchen and breakfast nook.

The formal dining area overlooks the backyard while the fully equipped - stainless steel, five burner gas range, and microwave, stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator with water/ice dispenser and stainless steel dishwasher - island kitchen, situated between the formal dining area and breakfast nook, has lots of cupboard and counter space and a cabinet pantry. The breakfast nook beyond the kitchen overlooks the main entry courtyard with views of the sunrise. All three areas have trey ceilings.

The hallway off the living area (around to the left of the main entry) leads to the 2nd floor stairway, coat closet with understair storage, guest bath, laundry area and garage entry. The laundry area comes equipped with high-end LG HG top load washer and front load, of course, dryer.

The stairwell and 2nd floor landing are accented with two skylights for natural light and has a hallway to the right leading to the guest bath and bedrooms as well as a small loft area leading to the master suite hallway entry.

The two guest bedrooms with window seats and storage beneath are oversized - as guest bedrooms go - and are served by a guest bath with skylight, dual lavatories and a combination tub/shower. Guest bedroom #1 is served by a wall closet while guest bedroom #2 is served by a walk-in closet. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans.

The 2nd floor landing loft to the left of the stairway leads to the the hallway entry of the large master suite which is served by a master bath with skylight, dual lavatories, walk-in shower, jetted tub and both wall and walk-in closets

Off the master suite is a balcony overlooking the back yard and, to the west, Albuquerque's volcanoes! Enjoy the sunset or just a quiet time from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the home.

What's not to like?!

Schools: Marie Hughes (ES); LBJ (MS); Volcano Vista (HS)

Call us today at (505) 205-1581 to schedule an appointment to view this above average home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5223 Tierra Amada St NW have any available units?
5223 Tierra Amada St NW has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 5223 Tierra Amada St NW have?
Some of 5223 Tierra Amada St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5223 Tierra Amada St NW currently offering any rent specials?
5223 Tierra Amada St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5223 Tierra Amada St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5223 Tierra Amada St NW is pet friendly.
Does 5223 Tierra Amada St NW offer parking?
Yes, 5223 Tierra Amada St NW does offer parking.
Does 5223 Tierra Amada St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5223 Tierra Amada St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5223 Tierra Amada St NW have a pool?
No, 5223 Tierra Amada St NW does not have a pool.
Does 5223 Tierra Amada St NW have accessible units?
No, 5223 Tierra Amada St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5223 Tierra Amada St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5223 Tierra Amada St NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5223 Tierra Amada St NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd
Albuquerque, NM 87120
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE
Albuquerque, NM 87107
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity