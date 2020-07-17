All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

5029 Calle De Carino NE

5029 Calle De Carino · (505) 878-0100
Location

5029 Calle De Carino, Albuquerque, NM 87111
Glenwood Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic views from this exquisite executive fully furnished rental! Spacious townhouse with lots of natural light and a super smart floor plan. Maple wood floors throughout. Large galley kitchen with lots of cabinets, a granite island, a built-in desk/work area, and all appliances. Master suite includes large walk-in closet, luxurious whirlpool soaking tub, and separate vanities. Living room features a wood burning fireplace and a wet bar. Tremendous city views from multi-tiered backyard. Fantastic NE Heights location - just blocks to great hiking, shopping, and restaurants. $1850 per month for a 6 month lease - Please call for options for shorter term and longer terms too! Call Deacon Property Services at (505) 878-0100 with any questions or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 Calle De Carino NE have any available units?
5029 Calle De Carino NE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 5029 Calle De Carino NE have?
Some of 5029 Calle De Carino NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5029 Calle De Carino NE currently offering any rent specials?
5029 Calle De Carino NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 Calle De Carino NE pet-friendly?
No, 5029 Calle De Carino NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 5029 Calle De Carino NE offer parking?
Yes, 5029 Calle De Carino NE offers parking.
Does 5029 Calle De Carino NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5029 Calle De Carino NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 Calle De Carino NE have a pool?
Yes, 5029 Calle De Carino NE has a pool.
Does 5029 Calle De Carino NE have accessible units?
No, 5029 Calle De Carino NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 Calle De Carino NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5029 Calle De Carino NE has units with dishwashers.
