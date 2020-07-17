5029 Calle De Carino NE

Amenities

Fantastic views from this exquisite executive fully furnished rental! Spacious townhouse with lots of natural light and a super smart floor plan. Maple wood floors throughout. Large galley kitchen with lots of cabinets, a granite island, a built-in desk/work area, and all appliances. Master suite includes large walk-in closet, luxurious whirlpool soaking tub, and separate vanities. Living room features a wood burning fireplace and a wet bar. Tremendous city views from multi-tiered backyard. Fantastic NE Heights location - just blocks to great hiking, shopping, and restaurants. $1850 per month for a 6 month lease - Please call for options for shorter term and longer terms too! Call Deacon Property Services at (505) 878-0100 with any questions or to schedule a showing.