All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
4100 Cantera Drive Northwest
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:00 PM

4100 Cantera Drive Northwest

4100 Cantera Drive Northwest · (505) 398-2104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4100 Cantera Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Home in the NW area, lots of room to entertain, lovely garden tub in MB. Tile through out the home. Must See before its gone.|Date available : Now|Property details : Xeriscape front, Xeriscape back|Bedroom additional description : Master bedroom upstairs, Master bedroom walk-in closet|Kitchen description : Oven / range, Refrigerator, Built in dishwasher, Sink disposal|Laundry description : Washer, Electric dryer|Other rooms : Family room|External features : Private yard / courtyard, Patio / deck
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest have any available units?
4100 Cantera Drive Northwest has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest have?
Some of 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Cantera Drive Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4100 Cantera Drive Northwest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Courtyards
6001 Topke Pl NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
La Paloma
6001 Moon St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87113
The Summit Apartments
3901 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
The Pearl at Spring Creek
5600 Gibson Blvd SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Villa Hermosa
2600 Americare Ct NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Retreat at Candelaria
3011 Jane Pl NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity