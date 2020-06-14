4100 Cantera Drive Northwest

Amenities
Gorgeous Home in the NW area, lots of room to entertain, lovely garden tub in MB. Tile through out the home. Must See before its gone.|Date available : Now|Property details : Xeriscape front, Xeriscape back|Bedroom additional description : Master bedroom upstairs, Master bedroom walk-in closet|Kitchen description : Oven / range, Refrigerator, Built in dishwasher, Sink disposal|Laundry description : Washer, Electric dryer|Other rooms : Family room|External features : Private yard / courtyard, Patio / deck
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.