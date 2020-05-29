401 Central Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher elevator media room microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator internet access media room

Available 7/1/2020. LUXURY Corner Condo w/spectacular sweeping Western Views, comes fully FURNISHED in trendy EDO (East of Downtown Albuquerque). Large master bedroom suite adjacent to the great room has double glass sliding doors for privacy. 2nd bedroom faces Arno with Western Views. Both bedrooms have desk/office work space. 3rd floor suite (top floor), accessible via stairs or elevator. 2 Blocks to Fuse Maker's Space, 3 Blocks to the Albuquerque Transit Center (Railrunner train) scrumptious eateries, 14 screen movie theater, 'Albuquerque Innovate' development and access to the shared ABQ High Lofts gated common area campus grounds. Three month lease minimum. WiFi included. Call for more details.