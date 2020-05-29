All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 401 Central Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
401 Central Avenue NE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:48 AM

401 Central Avenue NE

401 Central Avenue Northeast · (505) 850-8099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

401 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Huning Highland Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 301 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
elevator
media room
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
media room
Available 7/1/2020. LUXURY Corner Condo w/spectacular sweeping Western Views, comes fully FURNISHED in trendy EDO (East of Downtown Albuquerque). Large master bedroom suite adjacent to the great room has double glass sliding doors for privacy. 2nd bedroom faces Arno with Western Views. Both bedrooms have desk/office work space. 3rd floor suite (top floor), accessible via stairs or elevator. 2 Blocks to Fuse Maker's Space, 3 Blocks to the Albuquerque Transit Center (Railrunner train) scrumptious eateries, 14 screen movie theater, 'Albuquerque Innovate' development and access to the shared ABQ High Lofts gated common area campus grounds. Three month lease minimum. WiFi included. Call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Central Avenue NE have any available units?
401 Central Avenue NE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Central Avenue NE have?
Some of 401 Central Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Central Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
401 Central Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Central Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 401 Central Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 401 Central Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 401 Central Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 401 Central Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Central Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Central Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 401 Central Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 401 Central Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 401 Central Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Central Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Central Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 401 Central Avenue NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
3400 Wyoming Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Villa Serena Apts
12700 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Villa Hermosa
2600 Americare Ct NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Retreat at Candelaria
3011 Jane Pl NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
El Pueblo I Apartments
6020 Kathryn Avenue Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Hacienda Este Apartments
225 Jefferson Street Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Hunter's Ridge Apartment Homes
13150 Wenonah Ave SE
Albuquerque, NM 87123
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity