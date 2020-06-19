3717 Campus Blvd NE

Amenities

Amazing opportunity to steward a true Nob Hill Classic. This historic 2 bedroom / 1 bath charmer offers the perfect marriage of well-preserved, vintage finishes and modern comforts. Beautiful, refinished wood floors, large slat blinds, arches, and gorgeous casework compliment a pragmatic and very efficient floor plan. Sizable bedrooms flank an updated full bathroom. Each bedrooms offers lovely natural lighting with ceiling fans and a pass-thru walk-in closet. Updated kitchen has newer, solid cabinets, plenty of counter space, and all appliances (including a gas range). Large and inviting living room nestles a formal dining room with the coolest built-in bench / seat under a wall of windows. You'll also love the bonus basement storage, the on-demand hot water heater and....