3717 Campus Blvd NE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

3717 Campus Blvd NE

3717 Campus Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3717 Campus Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87106
Nob Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Amazing opportunity to steward a true Nob Hill Classic. This historic 2 bedroom / 1 bath charmer offers the perfect marriage of well-preserved, vintage finishes and modern comforts. Beautiful, refinished wood floors, large slat blinds, arches, and gorgeous casework compliment a pragmatic and very efficient floor plan. Sizable bedrooms flank an updated full bathroom. Each bedrooms offers lovely natural lighting with ceiling fans and a pass-thru walk-in closet. Updated kitchen has newer, solid cabinets, plenty of counter space, and all appliances (including a gas range). Large and inviting living room nestles a formal dining room with the coolest built-in bench / seat under a wall of windows. You'll also love the bonus basement storage, the on-demand hot water heater and....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

