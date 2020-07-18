3409 Jal Pl NW

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 3 bed 2 bath Brick Home on a Cul-Del-Sac - Stunning 3 bed 2 bath 1,441 sq ft brick home on a Cul-De- Sac. Home Features Include: inviting front porch, 10 ft ceilings in the living room, spacious kitchen with stainless steal appliances, tons of natural light, remodeled guest bath and master bath, 2 generous size bedrooms, master bedroom with a walk in closet and an over sized 2 car garage, refrigerated air. Backyard is an amazing retreat with a patio, grass, large trees for shade and fully fenced! You will not want to miss this home! Schedule a showing today! No Pets



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906509)