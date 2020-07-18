All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

3409 Jal Pl NW

3409 Jal Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3409 Jal Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Ladera West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3 bed 2 bath Brick Home on a Cul-Del-Sac - Stunning 3 bed 2 bath 1,441 sq ft brick home on a Cul-De- Sac. Home Features Include: inviting front porch, 10 ft ceilings in the living room, spacious kitchen with stainless steal appliances, tons of natural light, remodeled guest bath and master bath, 2 generous size bedrooms, master bedroom with a walk in closet and an over sized 2 car garage, refrigerated air. Backyard is an amazing retreat with a patio, grass, large trees for shade and fully fenced! You will not want to miss this home! Schedule a showing today! No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Jal Pl NW have any available units?
3409 Jal Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 Jal Pl NW have?
Some of 3409 Jal Pl NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Jal Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Jal Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Jal Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 3409 Jal Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 3409 Jal Pl NW offer parking?
Yes, 3409 Jal Pl NW offers parking.
Does 3409 Jal Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 Jal Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Jal Pl NW have a pool?
No, 3409 Jal Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Jal Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 3409 Jal Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Jal Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3409 Jal Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
