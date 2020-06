Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing loft style 2BR in the The Place at Nob Hill on Central just became available for rent! Walk to bars, restaurants, shopping, UNM and more!! Features include:**Vaulted Ceilings**Real Hardwood Floors**Granite Countertops**Modern Style and Design**High End Wolf Appliance Package**Washer/Dryer in Unit**Huge Rear Deck with Sandia Views**Perfect for Entertaining**Private Garage Parking**



Be in the heart of the action in Nob Hill!! Please call or email for information or to schedule your private tour.