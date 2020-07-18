All apartments in Albuquerque
2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest
Last updated July 1 2020 at 8:44 PM

2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest

2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest · (505) 373-0076
Location

2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse with a 2 car garage. Fully Updated with wood flooring downstairs and Newer carpet upstairs, Upgraded appliances, New cabinets! Two full bathrooms upstairs and a powder room on first floor. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and modern bathroom, view of the mountains and a private deck! Laundry is downstairs. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Covered patio the backyard with easy maintenance backyard. Perfect for entertaining. Easy access to I-40, shopping and many parks and schools.

Pet Friendly. This Beauty won't last long!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available 7/2/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest have any available units?
2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest have?
Some of 2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
