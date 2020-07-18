2909 Estrella Brillante Street Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated walk in closets

Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse with a 2 car garage. Fully Updated with wood flooring downstairs and Newer carpet upstairs, Upgraded appliances, New cabinets! Two full bathrooms upstairs and a powder room on first floor. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and modern bathroom, view of the mountains and a private deck! Laundry is downstairs. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Covered patio the backyard with easy maintenance backyard. Perfect for entertaining. Easy access to I-40, shopping and many parks and schools.



Pet Friendly. This Beauty won't last long!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available 7/2/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.