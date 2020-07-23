All apartments in Albuquerque
2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW

2444 Plaza Vizcaya Northwest · (505) 842-6383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2444 Plaza Vizcaya Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87104
Los Duranes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Townhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, washer and dryer, fireplace, 2 car garage and small fenced backyard.

This town home is ideally located in the middle of Albuquerque. It won't take you long to get anywhere from Plaza Vizcaya:

3 minutes North of Old Town, off Rio Grande Blvd.
10 minutes to the Albuquerque International Airport
10 minutes to Uptown
12 minutes to Downtown
Only 15 minutes to the Westside
Conveniently located near I-40

$1750 plus gas and electric. $1700 security deposit. No pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5968436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW have any available units?
2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
Is 2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW pet-friendly?
No, 2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW offer parking?
Yes, 2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW offers parking.
Does 2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW have a pool?
No, 2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW does not have a pool.
Does 2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW have accessible units?
No, 2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW does not have units with air conditioning.
