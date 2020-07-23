2444 Plaza Vizcaya NW

Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace

2 Bedroom Townhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, washer and dryer, fireplace, 2 car garage and small fenced backyard.



This town home is ideally located in the middle of Albuquerque. It won't take you long to get anywhere from Plaza Vizcaya:



3 minutes North of Old Town, off Rio Grande Blvd.

10 minutes to the Albuquerque International Airport

10 minutes to Uptown

12 minutes to Downtown

Only 15 minutes to the Westside

Conveniently located near I-40



$1750 plus gas and electric. $1700 security deposit. No pets allowed.



