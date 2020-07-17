All apartments in Albuquerque
209 High St. NE (Spy)

209 High Street Northeast · (505) 238-0308
Location

209 High Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Huning Highland Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Fully furnished upstairs king bedroom living space, which includes a sitting room and built in sink There's a private bathroom just down the hall complete with claw-foot tub/shower combination. Located in a beautifully restored historic home in wonderful Downtown Albuquerque. Possibly shared common areas would only include living, dining & kitchen spaces. The laundry facilities and backyard are available for use as well. Rent includes ALL utilities, WIFI & Cable TV.
Fully furnished and restored home located in beautiful Huning Highland Historic district Downtown Albuquerque. This property is the perfect location and accommodations for many needing a short term lease option during your business travels. Home includes 4 separate private bedrooms/bathrooms with shared common areas that include the living, dining & kitchen spaces, laundry facilities and backyard. Rent includes ALL utilities, WIFI & Cable TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 High St. NE (Spy) have any available units?
209 High St. NE (Spy) has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 High St. NE (Spy) have?
Some of 209 High St. NE (Spy)'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 High St. NE (Spy) currently offering any rent specials?
209 High St. NE (Spy) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 High St. NE (Spy) pet-friendly?
No, 209 High St. NE (Spy) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 209 High St. NE (Spy) offer parking?
Yes, 209 High St. NE (Spy) offers parking.
Does 209 High St. NE (Spy) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 High St. NE (Spy) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 High St. NE (Spy) have a pool?
No, 209 High St. NE (Spy) does not have a pool.
Does 209 High St. NE (Spy) have accessible units?
No, 209 High St. NE (Spy) does not have accessible units.
Does 209 High St. NE (Spy) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 High St. NE (Spy) has units with dishwashers.
