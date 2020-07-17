209 High St. NE (Spy)

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Fully furnished upstairs king bedroom living space, which includes a sitting room and built in sink There's a private bathroom just down the hall complete with claw-foot tub/shower combination. Located in a beautifully restored historic home in wonderful Downtown Albuquerque. Possibly shared common areas would only include living, dining & kitchen spaces. The laundry facilities and backyard are available for use as well. Rent includes ALL utilities, WIFI & Cable TV.

Fully furnished and restored home located in beautiful Huning Highland Historic district Downtown Albuquerque. This property is the perfect location and accommodations for many needing a short term lease option during your business travels. Home includes 4 separate private bedrooms/bathrooms with shared common areas that include the living, dining & kitchen spaces, laundry facilities and backyard. Rent includes ALL utilities, WIFI & Cable TV.