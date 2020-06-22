208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
Quarterly Pest Control
Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
One Waived Late Fee per year
Improve your credit score
Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $895
Security Deposit: $695
Processing Fee $200
Preferred Resident Program: $28
Sq Feet: 987
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Evaporative
Appliances: Stove, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer.
Extras: Wonderful well-kept 2 bedroom townhome featuring a main living area with wood-burning fireplace, kitchen with brick flooring and abundant cabinet space, and a master bedroom with double closets. Bedrooms are located upstairs, while the bathroom is located downstairs. The second living area could be a 3rd bedroom or dining room. Home is located near Downtown and Old Town. Don't miss out on it! APPLY NOW!
Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $695, Available 6/15/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
