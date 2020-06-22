All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:40 PM

208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste

208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste, Albuquerque, NM 87105

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

Quarterly Pest Control
Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
One Waived Late Fee per year
Improve your credit score
Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $895
Security Deposit: $695
Processing Fee $200
Preferred Resident Program: $28
Sq Feet: 987
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Evaporative
Appliances: Stove, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer.

Extras: Wonderful well-kept 2 bedroom townhome featuring a main living area with wood-burning fireplace, kitchen with brick flooring and abundant cabinet space, and a master bedroom with double closets. Bedrooms are located upstairs, while the bathroom is located downstairs. The second living area could be a 3rd bedroom or dining room. Home is located near Downtown and Old Town. Don't miss out on it! APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Albuquerque
P 505.831.8700 | F 505.839.4600

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $695, Available 6/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste have any available units?
208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste have?
Some of 208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste currently offering any rent specials?
208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste is pet friendly.
Does 208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste offer parking?
No, 208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste does not offer parking.
Does 208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste have a pool?
No, 208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste does not have a pool.
Does 208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste have accessible units?
No, 208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste does not have accessible units.
Does 208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courtyards
6001 Topke Pl NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Whispering Sands
220 Western Skies Dr SE
Albuquerque, NM 87123
Las Mananitas
6198 Montano Plaza Dr NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
The Pearl at Spring Creek
5600 Gibson Blvd SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Las Kivas
4777 Tramway Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Sandia Valley
8200 Bridge Blvd SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest
Albuquerque, NM 87114

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College