All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw

204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste, Albuquerque, NM 87105

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw Available 07/24/20 CLOSE IN TOWNHOUSE 2 Bedroom COURTYARD - Almost Old Town, Delightful Spacious Pueblo style 720/SF Townhome! Sunny Open Floor plan with brick floors, Kiva Fireplace, gated porch, dining room, kitchen with updated appliances, two spacious bedrooms and a full bath and washer/dryer hook up. There is a lovely private patio with room for a table with umbrella, grilling and chilling! Around the corner from Aquarium, Tingley Beach, Rio Grande Zoo & just down the street from Old Town, shopping, dining of every kind! No Smoking, No Pets Please. 1-year lease, Tenants pay Utilities and Renters Insurance. For application and appointment www.MaddoxMgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5967899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw have any available units?
204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw have?
Some of 204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw currently offering any rent specials?
204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw pet-friendly?
No, 204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw offer parking?
No, 204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw does not offer parking.
Does 204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw have a pool?
No, 204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw does not have a pool.
Does 204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw have accessible units?
No, 204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Casa Del Rey Sur
112 Cardenas Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
The Pearl at Spring Creek
5600 Gibson Blvd SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
El Pueblo I Apartments
6020 Kathryn Avenue Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Fair Plaza Apartments
5901 Alice Avenue Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE
Albuquerque, NM 87107
Mirabella Heights
701 Stephen Moody St SE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest
Albuquerque, NM 87114

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAlbuquerque 2 Bedroom Apartments
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Apartments
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsSouth San Pedro
Paradise Hills CivicNor EsteFair West
Highland BusinessNob Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College