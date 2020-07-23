Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

204 La Vida Nueva Del Oeste Sw Available 07/24/20 CLOSE IN TOWNHOUSE 2 Bedroom COURTYARD - Almost Old Town, Delightful Spacious Pueblo style 720/SF Townhome! Sunny Open Floor plan with brick floors, Kiva Fireplace, gated porch, dining room, kitchen with updated appliances, two spacious bedrooms and a full bath and washer/dryer hook up. There is a lovely private patio with room for a table with umbrella, grilling and chilling! Around the corner from Aquarium, Tingley Beach, Rio Grande Zoo & just down the street from Old Town, shopping, dining of every kind! No Smoking, No Pets Please. 1-year lease, Tenants pay Utilities and Renters Insurance. For application and appointment www.MaddoxMgmt.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5967899)