11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Welcome home to this updated 4 Bedroom Pueblo style townhouse in a tucked away Northeast Heights subdivision. Greeted by an open front foyer showcasing a smart decorative nicho, and a sensible center-hub style floor plan with easy access to the kitchen, living room, or upstairs living quarters. Recent updates include brand new Luxury Vinyl Plank downstairs, fresh bright white paint throughout, and plush new carpet continuing from the stairwell to all the upstairs bedrooms. You'll find a great open living room/ kitchen concept with large and bright windows, easy backyard access, and plenty of space for large furniture. The galley kitchen offers an eat-in area, two counter spaces, and a brand new refrigerator on it's way! The downstairs bedroom could double as a great office space, craft area, or second living space with shelving and a large walk in closet. Get away with a cozy master suite upstairs boasting a walk in closet, an oversize bathroom counter, and a separate bathing area. Convenient amenities include a gated front entry for additional security, washer/dryer hookups, automatic two car garage, and a small backyard with patio space to enjoy the warm summer nights. Call Deacon Property Services to schedule an appointment at (505) 878-0100.