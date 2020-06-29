All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE

11308 Campo Del Oso Avenue Northeast · (505) 878-0100
Location

11308 Campo Del Oso Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87123
Princess Jeanne

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1636 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Welcome home to this updated 4 Bedroom Pueblo style townhouse in a tucked away Northeast Heights subdivision. Greeted by an open front foyer showcasing a smart decorative nicho, and a sensible center-hub style floor plan with easy access to the kitchen, living room, or upstairs living quarters. Recent updates include brand new Luxury Vinyl Plank downstairs, fresh bright white paint throughout, and plush new carpet continuing from the stairwell to all the upstairs bedrooms. You'll find a great open living room/ kitchen concept with large and bright windows, easy backyard access, and plenty of space for large furniture. The galley kitchen offers an eat-in area, two counter spaces, and a brand new refrigerator on it's way! The downstairs bedroom could double as a great office space, craft area, or second living space with shelving and a large walk in closet. Get away with a cozy master suite upstairs boasting a walk in closet, an oversize bathroom counter, and a separate bathing area. Convenient amenities include a gated front entry for additional security, washer/dryer hookups, automatic two car garage, and a small backyard with patio space to enjoy the warm summer nights. Call Deacon Property Services to schedule an appointment at (505) 878-0100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE have any available units?
11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE have?
Some of 11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11308 Campo Del Oso Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
