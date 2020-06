Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

View this affordable 1 bed 1bath in the SE area close to Broadway and Avenida Cesar Chavez. This unit has been completely redone. NEW PAINT, NEW LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING, NEW BLINDS, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES. This is a two unit building with one shared wall and personal back yard. Off street parking for one vehicle. You pay Gas and electric.