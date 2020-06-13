141 Apartments for rent in Woodland Park, NJ with balcony
Maybe it's something in the water -- Woodland Park is home to a higher-than-normal number of pro athletes. New York Yankee Rick Cerone, New York Giant Keith Hamilton, MLB pitcher Victor Santos, and Olympic gymnast Natalia Shaposhnikova all resided in Woodland Park.
Woodland Park used to be called West Paterson, but residents voted in 1914 to change the name. The borough now enjoys a lower-than-average crime rate and has a population of almost 12,000, which has skyrocketed in recent years. That trend is only going to continue as more and more people discover the beauty of Woodland Park. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Woodland Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.