2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:38 PM
49 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Woodbridge, NJ
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fords
112 Beverly Hills Ter c
112 Beverly Hills Ter, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 102782 Live LARGE and LOVE It, Luxury condo at Beverly HillsTerr., Woodbridge.
Results within 1 mile of Woodbridge
Iselin
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbridge
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Tottenville
7262 Amboy Road
7262 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Large & beautiful 2-3 bed rm duplex, contemporary apartment. 2 bath rm, 1st floor. Hooks up for washer and dryer, central air, assigned parking, use of the back yard. Close to shopping and transportation.
Prince's Bay
245 Ashland Avenue
245 Ashland Ave, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
26100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AREA!!! DEAD END STREETExtra large duplex with 2 bedrooms, large eat in kitchen, large living room, seperate dining room. Master bedroom with walk in closet and large full bath.Washer/dryer included, hardwood floors.
Rahway
81 MONROE ST
81 Monroe St, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1283 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 81 MONROE ST in Rahway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rahway
417 JOHNSON ST
417 Johnson Street, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome to this lovely light filled 3 story townhouse featuring new master bath, close to NY trains, restaurants, major highways and shopping
Results within 10 miles of Woodbridge
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1065 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1120 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
South Plainfield
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Elmora
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1339 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
