West Long Branch, NJ
1 Friendship Lane
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:17 AM

1 Friendship Lane

1 Friendship Ln · (732) 245-6789
Location

1 Friendship Ln, West Long Branch, NJ 07764
West Long Branch

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
new construction
Summer Rental !!!!New Construction.West Long Branch''. At the main entry, the dramatic angled front staircase anchors a grand floor plan which includes large rooms and such unique spaces as a walk-in pantry and china closet. A private first floor guest room, formal living and dining rooms with high ceilings enhance this homes open, airy feeling. The large kitchen features a center Island, and an adjacent breakfast area opening to the two story family room with gas fire place and access to a convenient rear stair. Brand New In Ground swimming pool and a beautiful landscaped back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Friendship Lane have any available units?
1 Friendship Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Long Branch, NJ.
What amenities does 1 Friendship Lane have?
Some of 1 Friendship Lane's amenities include new construction, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Friendship Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1 Friendship Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Friendship Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1 Friendship Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Long Branch.
Does 1 Friendship Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1 Friendship Lane does offer parking.
Does 1 Friendship Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Friendship Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Friendship Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1 Friendship Lane has a pool.
Does 1 Friendship Lane have accessible units?
No, 1 Friendship Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Friendship Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Friendship Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Friendship Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Friendship Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
