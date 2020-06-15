1 Friendship Lane

Amenities
Summer Rental !!!!New Construction.West Long Branch''. At the main entry, the dramatic angled front staircase anchors a grand floor plan which includes large rooms and such unique spaces as a walk-in pantry and china closet. A private first floor guest room, formal living and dining rooms with high ceilings enhance this homes open, airy feeling. The large kitchen features a center Island, and an adjacent breakfast area opening to the two story family room with gas fire place and access to a convenient rear stair. Brand New In Ground swimming pool and a beautiful landscaped back yard.