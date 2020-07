Amenities

Tastefully updated one bedroom, one bathroom lower level condo located in Stonehurst. Hardwood floors throughout with updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, ceramic flooring, updated bathroom with ceramic tile and newer vanity. Condo has been very well maintained and professionally decorated. Heat is included in the rent. This is a NO PET Association. Close to shopping and walking distance to all major transportation.