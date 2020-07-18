752 VALLEY RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This unique one bedroom with two baths is located near the heart of Upper Montclair. It features hardwood throughout, dining room, soaking tub in master bath, laundry, storage, parking and heat and hot water is included. PETS OK!!!!