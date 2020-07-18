All apartments in Union County
326 VICTOR ST
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:28 PM

326 VICTOR ST

326 Victor Street · (973) 783-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

326 Victor Street, Union County, NJ 07076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculately maintained 3 BR, 2BTH RENTAL situated in one of the most desirable locations in town! Open EIK w/S/S appliances, granite counter tops. Private fenced in backyard with deck and full, finished basement. Washer/Dryer, storage room. Conveniently located near NYC transportation (one block away), schools, shopping and major highways! Tenant responsible for first $100 repairs. Extra $100 month for use of backyard shed. Pet size must be small or medium size. $250 non-refundable pet fee. NTN report to be completed. Minimum credit score of 700. COVID form to be completed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 VICTOR ST have any available units?
326 VICTOR ST has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 326 VICTOR ST have?
Some of 326 VICTOR ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 VICTOR ST currently offering any rent specials?
326 VICTOR ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 VICTOR ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 VICTOR ST is pet friendly.
Does 326 VICTOR ST offer parking?
No, 326 VICTOR ST does not offer parking.
Does 326 VICTOR ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 VICTOR ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 VICTOR ST have a pool?
No, 326 VICTOR ST does not have a pool.
Does 326 VICTOR ST have accessible units?
No, 326 VICTOR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 326 VICTOR ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 VICTOR ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 326 VICTOR ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 VICTOR ST does not have units with air conditioning.
