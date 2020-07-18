326 VICTOR ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculately maintained 3 BR, 2BTH RENTAL situated in one of the most desirable locations in town! Open EIK w/S/S appliances, granite counter tops. Private fenced in backyard with deck and full, finished basement. Washer/Dryer, storage room. Conveniently located near NYC transportation (one block away), schools, shopping and major highways! Tenant responsible for first $100 repairs. Extra $100 month for use of backyard shed. Pet size must be small or medium size. $250 non-refundable pet fee. NTN report to be completed. Minimum credit score of 700. COVID form to be completed.