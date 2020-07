322 OHIO ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

WELCOME TO A BIG APARTMENT THAT FEEL LIKE YOU ARE RENTING A WHOLE HOUSE. 4/5 BEDROOMS WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM AND FULL BATH, EFFICIENT TANK LESS GAS HOT WATER AND BASEBOARD HOT WATER HEAT. THIS APARTMENT IS BEING OFFER WITH 4 PARKING SPACES IN THE DRIVEWAY PLUS USE OF PATIO AND BACKYARD. VERY PRIVATE AND SAFE PROPERTY WITH A BRAND NEW VINYL FENCE, NICE AND PRIVATE ONE WAY STREET CLOSE TO MAPLEWOOD BORDER AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS, CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL NEWARK AIRPORT AND NEW YORK.