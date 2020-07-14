All apartments in Union County
Find more places like Mountain Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union County, NJ
/
Mountain Manor
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

Mountain Manor

815 Mountain Avenue · (201) 431-3329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

815 Mountain Avenue, Union County, NJ 07081

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain Manor.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
cable included
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Our apartment homes include the following great amenities: spacious floor plans, with patio enclosed. The Mountain Manor Apartments in Springfield, NJ offers huge one, two bedrooms apartments and town homes floor plans; with amenities that will make you feel right at home both inside and out, you will be impressed by the care that makes our residence feel comfortable.Our apartment homes feature such amenities as washer and dryer connections, spacious closets, fully equipped kitchens and patios. Our oversized floor plans apartment sets us apart from the rest. We have a diverse selection of shopping, restaurants and entertainment; located approximately 23 minutes southwest of New York City. Come see us!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Please call for complete pet policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountain Manor have any available units?
Mountain Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union County, NJ.
What amenities does Mountain Manor have?
Some of Mountain Manor's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mountain Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Mountain Manor is pet friendly.
Does Mountain Manor offer parking?
Yes, Mountain Manor offers parking.
Does Mountain Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mountain Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain Manor have a pool?
No, Mountain Manor does not have a pool.
Does Mountain Manor have accessible units?
No, Mountain Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Mountain Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mountain Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Mountain Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mountain Manor has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Mountain Manor?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St
Linden, NJ 07036
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct
Union County, NJ 07076
The Park
417 Raritan Rd
Roselle, NJ 07203
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street
Elizabeth, NJ 07202
Linden Arms
811 Linden Ave
Elizabeth, NJ 07202
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr
New Providence, NJ 07974
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue
Union County, NJ 07016
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street
Elizabeth, NJ 07202

Similar Pages

Union County 1 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJDunellen, NJAvenel, NJSouth Plainfield, NJColonia, NJCarteret, NJNew Providence, NJ
Roselle, NJLinden, NJKenilworth, NJWestfield, NJRahway, NJSummit, NJRoselle Park, NJGarwood, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJHarrison, NJPlainfield, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity