Imagine spending your summer in this one of a kind bayfront home nestled right at the south bend of Bayview. Summer rental available monthly from May - Sept. Quintessential jersey shore home built by Monetti Custom Homes with every detail of the home thought out and maximized for waterfront lifestyle. One of the biggest most private lots on Bayview (.249 acres) Distressed milk painted pine floors throughout the entire home. First floor features expansive 10ft pine ceilings with oversized windows & transoms that flood the home with natural sunlight and offer unobstructed views of the Barnegat Bay. Viking kitchen with oversized center island all open to dining area, family room & the water.