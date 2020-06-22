1214 Waters Edge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

VACANT. Upper level, spacious and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, new microwave, dishwasher and double Lazy Susan. Brand NEW windows, laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. Master has renovated bath with linen closet, WIC with attic and balcony. Brand new hot water heater! New roof! Private balcony backs up to woods with large storage closet. New washer, dryer in unit. The list goes on! Enjoy the amenities including pool, tennis court, playground and clubhouse. Close to all major highways, shopping centers and beaches. Be in time for summer!