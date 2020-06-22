All apartments in Toms River
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

1214 Waters Edge Drive

1214 Waters Edge Dr · (732) 232-5593
Location

1214 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ 08753

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
VACANT. Upper level, spacious and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, new microwave, dishwasher and double Lazy Susan. Brand NEW windows, laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. Master has renovated bath with linen closet, WIC with attic and balcony. Brand new hot water heater! New roof! Private balcony backs up to woods with large storage closet. New washer, dryer in unit. The list goes on! Enjoy the amenities including pool, tennis court, playground and clubhouse. Close to all major highways, shopping centers and beaches. Be in time for summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Waters Edge Drive have any available units?
1214 Waters Edge Drive has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1214 Waters Edge Drive have?
Some of 1214 Waters Edge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Waters Edge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Waters Edge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Waters Edge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Waters Edge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toms River.
Does 1214 Waters Edge Drive offer parking?
No, 1214 Waters Edge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1214 Waters Edge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 Waters Edge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Waters Edge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1214 Waters Edge Drive has a pool.
Does 1214 Waters Edge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1214 Waters Edge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Waters Edge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Waters Edge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Waters Edge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Waters Edge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
