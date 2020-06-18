1019 Waters Edge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

Absolutely lovely move in condition 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a balcony. Driftwood model in sought-after Waters Edge Condo complex. Freshly painted throughout. New carpeting. Home has recently been updated. Community offers swimming pool, kiddie pool, playground area and 2 tennis courts. Convenient to shopping, the PKWY, the mall, beaches, restaurants and down town Huddy Park Inexpensive to heat & cool. Only inquire if a 630 minimum credit score & 2 years history on the same job with'' document-able, guaranteed'' income. 60K min. Income. No smokers, nor pets. Ask your Agent about applying online for the Tenant Safe background check. Featured Listing.