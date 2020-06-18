All apartments in Toms River
Find more places like 1019 Waters Edge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Toms River, NJ
/
1019 Waters Edge Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:19 PM

1019 Waters Edge Drive

1019 Waters Edge Dr · (732) 908-2824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Toms River
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1019 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ 08753

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Absolutely lovely move in condition 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a balcony. Driftwood model in sought-after Waters Edge Condo complex. Freshly painted throughout. New carpeting. Home has recently been updated. Community offers swimming pool, kiddie pool, playground area and 2 tennis courts. Convenient to shopping, the PKWY, the mall, beaches, restaurants and down town Huddy Park Inexpensive to heat & cool. Only inquire if a 630 minimum credit score & 2 years history on the same job with'' document-able, guaranteed'' income. 60K min. Income. No smokers, nor pets. Ask your Agent about applying online for the Tenant Safe background check. Featured Listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Waters Edge Drive have any available units?
1019 Waters Edge Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1019 Waters Edge Drive have?
Some of 1019 Waters Edge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Waters Edge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Waters Edge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Waters Edge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 Waters Edge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1019 Waters Edge Drive offer parking?
No, 1019 Waters Edge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1019 Waters Edge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Waters Edge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Waters Edge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1019 Waters Edge Drive has a pool.
Does 1019 Waters Edge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1019 Waters Edge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Waters Edge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Waters Edge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Waters Edge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 Waters Edge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1019 Waters Edge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08753
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd
Toms River, NJ 08753
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr
Toms River, NJ 08753
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave
Toms River, NJ 08753

Similar Pages

Toms River 1 BedroomsToms River 2 Bedrooms
Toms River Apartments with BalconyToms River Apartments with Parking
Toms River Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJ
South Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity