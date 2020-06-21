4 Knollwood Drive

Amenities

Stunning Expanded Ranch in hot Sycamore Manor! This .70 acre lot is nestled on a private street great for strolls & bike rides OR just 1000ft away is Sycamore Rec Complex, Fields, & Atchinson Elem. School. What better way to greet guests than in a true Foyer. Grab a book from the built-in & relax beside the wood fire. Prepare your favorite recipe in your updated white Kitchen w/ marble backsplash, granite counters, & stainless appliances. Daily meals are best enjoyed in the adjacent sunlit Florida room OR entertain in your Formal DiningRoom. Gorgeous wood floors continue into all 3 generous Bedrooms. The large finished Basement has room for a Study & Playroom. Be in by Summer to enjoy BBQs on the back deck. Upgrades incl. new roof & Generac generator. Schedule a private tour today