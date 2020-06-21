All apartments in Tinton Falls
4 Knollwood Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:46 PM

4 Knollwood Drive

4 Knollwood Drive · (732) 945-5253
Location

4 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1525 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning Expanded Ranch in hot Sycamore Manor! This .70 acre lot is nestled on a private street great for strolls & bike rides OR just 1000ft away is Sycamore Rec Complex, Fields, & Atchinson Elem. School. What better way to greet guests than in a true Foyer. Grab a book from the built-in & relax beside the wood fire. Prepare your favorite recipe in your updated white Kitchen w/ marble backsplash, granite counters, & stainless appliances. Daily meals are best enjoyed in the adjacent sunlit Florida room OR entertain in your Formal DiningRoom. Gorgeous wood floors continue into all 3 generous Bedrooms. The large finished Basement has room for a Study & Playroom. Be in by Summer to enjoy BBQs on the back deck. Upgrades incl. new roof & Generac generator. Schedule a private tour today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Knollwood Drive have any available units?
4 Knollwood Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Knollwood Drive have?
Some of 4 Knollwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Knollwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4 Knollwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Knollwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4 Knollwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tinton Falls.
Does 4 Knollwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4 Knollwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 4 Knollwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Knollwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Knollwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4 Knollwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4 Knollwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4 Knollwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Knollwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Knollwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Knollwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Knollwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
