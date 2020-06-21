23 Beverly Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

A beautifully renovated upper level, END UNIT, condo is available immediately at Winding Brook, just in time to enjoy the pool! But first, have your morning coffee on the balcony off the living room, thru the sliding doors. You will also find an eat-in kitchen that has a stainless steel appliance package, and granite counter tops. There is also a laundry room next to the kitchen. All window treatments were custom-made for this condo, a gorgeous match to the light-colored walls. With a Nest Thermostat, you can program or adjust the temperature when you're away from home thru your cell phone! Winding Brook is conveniently located to local shops, schools & all of the major highways.