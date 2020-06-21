All apartments in Tinton Falls
Tinton Falls, NJ
23 Beverly Court
23 Beverly Court

23 Beverly Court · (732) 842-8100
Location

23 Beverly Court, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

A beautifully renovated upper level, END UNIT, condo is available immediately at Winding Brook, just in time to enjoy the pool! But first, have your morning coffee on the balcony off the living room, thru the sliding doors. You will also find an eat-in kitchen that has a stainless steel appliance package, and granite counter tops. There is also a laundry room next to the kitchen. All window treatments were custom-made for this condo, a gorgeous match to the light-colored walls. With a Nest Thermostat, you can program or adjust the temperature when you're away from home thru your cell phone! Winding Brook is conveniently located to local shops, schools & all of the major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Beverly Court have any available units?
23 Beverly Court has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Beverly Court have?
Some of 23 Beverly Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Beverly Court currently offering any rent specials?
23 Beverly Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Beverly Court pet-friendly?
No, 23 Beverly Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tinton Falls.
Does 23 Beverly Court offer parking?
No, 23 Beverly Court does not offer parking.
Does 23 Beverly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Beverly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Beverly Court have a pool?
Yes, 23 Beverly Court has a pool.
Does 23 Beverly Court have accessible units?
No, 23 Beverly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Beverly Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Beverly Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Beverly Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Beverly Court does not have units with air conditioning.
