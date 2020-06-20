22 Citation Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

The elegant ambiance of Society Hill can be yours! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is the largest model in the development. The 1st floor features a kitchen, living room with a fireplace, dining room, sunroom and powder room. The 2nd floor boasts a master bedroom with an ensuite full bath, plus 2 additional bedrooms, another full bath and convenient laundry closet. Sliding glass doors in the sunroom open to private paver stone patio and backyard. Clubhouse, outdoor pool, tennis courts, playground and professional landscaping. Close to just about everything in Monmouth County, including the vibrant Red Bank center, commuter trains and buses to NYC, shops and restaurants, and the Jersey Shore beaches. Turn key - ready to move in. New carpeting! Just painted! NO PETS. NO SMOKING.