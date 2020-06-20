All apartments in Tinton Falls
Find more places like 22 Citation Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tinton Falls, NJ
/
22 Citation Court
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:29 PM

22 Citation Court

22 Citation Court · (732) 673-6120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tinton Falls
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

22 Citation Court, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
The elegant ambiance of Society Hill can be yours! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is the largest model in the development. The 1st floor features a kitchen, living room with a fireplace, dining room, sunroom and powder room. The 2nd floor boasts a master bedroom with an ensuite full bath, plus 2 additional bedrooms, another full bath and convenient laundry closet. Sliding glass doors in the sunroom open to private paver stone patio and backyard. Clubhouse, outdoor pool, tennis courts, playground and professional landscaping. Close to just about everything in Monmouth County, including the vibrant Red Bank center, commuter trains and buses to NYC, shops and restaurants, and the Jersey Shore beaches. Turn key - ready to move in. New carpeting! Just painted! NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Citation Court have any available units?
22 Citation Court has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Citation Court have?
Some of 22 Citation Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Citation Court currently offering any rent specials?
22 Citation Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Citation Court pet-friendly?
No, 22 Citation Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tinton Falls.
Does 22 Citation Court offer parking?
No, 22 Citation Court does not offer parking.
Does 22 Citation Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Citation Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Citation Court have a pool?
Yes, 22 Citation Court has a pool.
Does 22 Citation Court have accessible units?
No, 22 Citation Court does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Citation Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Citation Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Citation Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Citation Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22 Citation Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr
Tinton Falls, NJ 07753

Similar Pages

Tinton Falls 2 BedroomsTinton Falls Apartments with Balcony
Tinton Falls Apartments with GarageTinton Falls Apartments with Pool
Tinton Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJNorth Arlington, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJ
Eatontown, NJRed Bank, NJNew Providence, NJFreehold, NJSouth Amboy, NJWest Long Branch, NJKenilworth, NJDunellen, NJCliffwood Beach, NJWatchung, NJBelmar, NJNeptune City, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Monmouth UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity