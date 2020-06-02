All apartments in Spring Lake
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:18 AM

9 Atlantic Avenue

9 Atlantic Avenue · (732) 233-0227
Location

9 Atlantic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Luxury ocean block rental available for winter rental from Oct 1, 2020-May 1, 2021. Summer 2020 not available. Built in 2015, this custom home has an open floor plan with 3 level of spacious living. There are 6 bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths, tile/wood floors, granite counters, great room with fireplace plus a den. Second floor has 4 large bedrooms including master bedroom and 2nd bedroom with ensuite, laundry. Third floor has 2 more bedrooms and playroom. Outdoor kitchen with teak decking and in-ground pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
9 Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 9 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9 Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9 Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9 Atlantic Avenue has a pool.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Atlantic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
