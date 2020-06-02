9 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Luxury ocean block rental available for winter rental from Oct 1, 2020-May 1, 2021. Summer 2020 not available. Built in 2015, this custom home has an open floor plan with 3 level of spacious living. There are 6 bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths, tile/wood floors, granite counters, great room with fireplace plus a den. Second floor has 4 large bedrooms including master bedroom and 2nd bedroom with ensuite, laundry. Third floor has 2 more bedrooms and playroom. Outdoor kitchen with teak decking and in-ground pool.