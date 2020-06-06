37 Ludlow Avenue

Amenities
AUGUST ONLY. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, outside shower, chef's kitchen (indoor and outdoor), spacious family room, formal dining room, and a sound system throughout. Fully stocked locker with 5 badges included. 1 King, 2 Queens, 3 Full and 2 Twin beds. August 1st-29th, 17k/week, 2 week minimum. Monthly rate negotiable. 5 beach badges with a locker and all utilities included. 300 exit cleaning fee.