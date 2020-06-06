All apartments in Spring Lake
Spring Lake, NJ
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue

37 Ludlow Avenue · (732) 749-5859
Spring Lake
Location

37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$34,000

7 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
AUGUST ONLY. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, outside shower, chef's kitchen (indoor and outdoor), spacious family room, formal dining room, and a sound system throughout. Fully stocked locker with 5 badges included. 1 King, 2 Queens, 3 Full and 2 Twin beds. August 1st-29th, 17k/week, 2 week minimum. Monthly rate negotiable. 5 beach badges with a locker and all utilities included. 300 exit cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Ludlow Avenue have any available units?
37 Ludlow Avenue has a unit available for $34,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37 Ludlow Avenue have?
Some of 37 Ludlow Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Ludlow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
37 Ludlow Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Ludlow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 37 Ludlow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 37 Ludlow Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 37 Ludlow Avenue does offer parking.
Does 37 Ludlow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Ludlow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Ludlow Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 37 Ludlow Avenue has a pool.
Does 37 Ludlow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 37 Ludlow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Ludlow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Ludlow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Ludlow Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Ludlow Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
