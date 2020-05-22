321 Ludlow Avenue

Amenities

WINTER RENTAL ONLY Available approx. Sept 15th, 2020-May 15th, 2021. This beachy, nicely appointed and comfortable 4 bedroom/2 bath house is a perfect place to enjoy everything that Spring Lake has to offer. Cozy cape has two bedrooms/ full bath on the first floor. Close to the beach, town of Spring Lake...great shopping &, restaurants. Lots of amenities nearby such as: train to NYC, 2.0+ mile boardwalk, Whole foods and other super markets. Close to Rte 95 and GSP. Tenant responsible for the professional cleaning fee at the end ( approx $125- $150)