321 Ludlow Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

321 Ludlow Avenue

321 Ludlow Avenue · (732) 608-3423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

321 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
WINTER RENTAL ONLY Available approx. Sept 15th, 2020-May 15th, 2021. This beachy, nicely appointed and comfortable 4 bedroom/2 bath house is a perfect place to enjoy everything that Spring Lake has to offer. Cozy cape has two bedrooms/ full bath on the first floor. Close to the beach, town of Spring Lake...great shopping &, restaurants. Lots of amenities nearby such as: train to NYC, 2.0+ mile boardwalk, Whole foods and other super markets. Close to Rte 95 and GSP. Tenant responsible for the professional cleaning fee at the end ( approx $125- $150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Ludlow Avenue have any available units?
321 Ludlow Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 321 Ludlow Avenue have?
Some of 321 Ludlow Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Ludlow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
321 Ludlow Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Ludlow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 321 Ludlow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 321 Ludlow Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 321 Ludlow Avenue does offer parking.
Does 321 Ludlow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Ludlow Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Ludlow Avenue have a pool?
No, 321 Ludlow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 321 Ludlow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 321 Ludlow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Ludlow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Ludlow Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Ludlow Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Ludlow Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
