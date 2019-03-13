304 Salem Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Comfortable traditional Spring Lake colonial in great location available for annual or multi-year rental. Large LR with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room and full bath on first floor. (Family room could be large first floor BR.) Sunny private deck and breezy front porch. 4 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Hardwood floors in most rooms. 2 zone central air, and gas HWBB heat. Superb public schools and half a block to St. Catharine's School. Three short blocks to South End Pavilion and beach and 2 blocks to Wreck Pond. Freshly painted and available for 6/1 occupancy. Tenant occupied.