Spring Lake, NJ
304 Salem Avenue
Last updated March 13 2019 at 8:44 PM

304 Salem Avenue

304 Salem Avenue · (732) 449-3322
Location

304 Salem Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Comfortable traditional Spring Lake colonial in great location available for annual or multi-year rental. Large LR with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room and full bath on first floor. (Family room could be large first floor BR.) Sunny private deck and breezy front porch. 4 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Hardwood floors in most rooms. 2 zone central air, and gas HWBB heat. Superb public schools and half a block to St. Catharine's School. Three short blocks to South End Pavilion and beach and 2 blocks to Wreck Pond. Freshly painted and available for 6/1 occupancy. Tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Salem Avenue have any available units?
304 Salem Avenue has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 Salem Avenue have?
Some of 304 Salem Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Salem Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
304 Salem Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Salem Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 304 Salem Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 304 Salem Avenue offer parking?
No, 304 Salem Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 304 Salem Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Salem Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Salem Avenue have a pool?
No, 304 Salem Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 304 Salem Avenue have accessible units?
No, 304 Salem Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Salem Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Salem Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Salem Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 304 Salem Avenue has units with air conditioning.
