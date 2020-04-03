209 1st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Fantastic summer rental only 1 block to the beach! 3 levels of upscale yet casual decor for the person who enjoys the best of seaside living! Beautifully designed 5 bedroom home, spacious open floor plan, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Hardwood floors, stunning kitchen with granite island and open family room with sliders to private rear yard and patio w/grill, outdoor shower. 2nd and 3rd floor master suites & 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor. Only steps to the beach. No pets or smokers. 4 beach badges, sheets and towels included. $8,500 week July or August, prefer 2 week minimum, Inquire about June & Sept rates.