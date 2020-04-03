All apartments in Spring Lake
209 1st Avenue

209 1st Avenue · (908) 309-9405
Location

209 1st Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Fantastic summer rental only 1 block to the beach! 3 levels of upscale yet casual decor for the person who enjoys the best of seaside living! Beautifully designed 5 bedroom home, spacious open floor plan, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Hardwood floors, stunning kitchen with granite island and open family room with sliders to private rear yard and patio w/grill, outdoor shower. 2nd and 3rd floor master suites & 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor. Only steps to the beach. No pets or smokers. 4 beach badges, sheets and towels included. $8,500 week July or August, prefer 2 week minimum, Inquire about June & Sept rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 1st Avenue have any available units?
209 1st Avenue has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 1st Avenue have?
Some of 209 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
209 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 209 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 209 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 209 1st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 209 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 209 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 209 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 209 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 209 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
