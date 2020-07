Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great winter rental! Beautifully remodeled seaside home, only 3 houses to the beach! 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, new kitchen, baths, decorated in a casual, coastal theme. Hardwood floors, 1st floor bedroom & full bath with 4 bedrooms on 2nd floor. C/A, W/D, rear deck, yard. This house is much bigger than it looks! No pets. No smokers. Avail full winter season - Sept 15 - May 15th only.