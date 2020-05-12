All apartments in Spring Lake
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:20 AM

10 Monmouth Shire Lane

10 Monmouthshire Lane · (732) 449-3200
Location

10 Monmouthshire Lane, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Ocean Views!! Enjoy this New Construction summer oasis in Spring Lake! Overlooking the beautiful Spring Lake beach & Lake, this turnkey house is the perfect location for summer walking distance to town and on a cul-de-sac! With 6 bedrooms & 5 Full, 2 1/2 baths, this open floor plan flows from the interior space, to the expansive covered porches and large back yard. Enjoy ocean breezes from the Master Suites as each have their own terrace. The third floor includes another terrace with expansive Ocean Views all while entertaining is made easy with wine fridge, sink and two additional bedrooms with Full bath. Full finished basement! Available at $40,000 for June, & August through September 7th $70,000. 2 week rentals considered. Rental includes 5 Beach badges. No smokers please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Monmouth Shire Lane have any available units?
10 Monmouth Shire Lane has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Monmouth Shire Lane have?
Some of 10 Monmouth Shire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Monmouth Shire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10 Monmouth Shire Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Monmouth Shire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10 Monmouth Shire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 10 Monmouth Shire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10 Monmouth Shire Lane does offer parking.
Does 10 Monmouth Shire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Monmouth Shire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Monmouth Shire Lane have a pool?
No, 10 Monmouth Shire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10 Monmouth Shire Lane have accessible units?
No, 10 Monmouth Shire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Monmouth Shire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Monmouth Shire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Monmouth Shire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Monmouth Shire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
