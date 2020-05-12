10 Monmouth Shire Lane

Amenities

Ocean Views!! Enjoy this New Construction summer oasis in Spring Lake! Overlooking the beautiful Spring Lake beach & Lake, this turnkey house is the perfect location for summer walking distance to town and on a cul-de-sac! With 6 bedrooms & 5 Full, 2 1/2 baths, this open floor plan flows from the interior space, to the expansive covered porches and large back yard. Enjoy ocean breezes from the Master Suites as each have their own terrace. The third floor includes another terrace with expansive Ocean Views all while entertaining is made easy with wine fridge, sink and two additional bedrooms with Full bath. Full finished basement! Available at $40,000 for June, & August through September 7th $70,000. 2 week rentals considered. Rental includes 5 Beach badges. No smokers please.