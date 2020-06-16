814 Shore Road

Amenities

Summer two week rental. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR ONE TWO WEEK PERIOD EITHER 7/18 to 8/1 OR 7/25 to 8/8. $7,000 for two weeks, includes utilities. Lovely Beach Cottage in Spring Lake Heights. Close to South end SL Beaches. Quiet street. 3 Bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 renovated baths. Each BR has two twin beds, one BR can be put together for a King. Charming older cottage with new bathrooms, Central air, outdoor shower, washer/dryer, one cable TV and internet. Covered Front porch and Private backyard with charcoal grill. . No pets, No smoking, No Vaping, No groups. Two Spring Lake Beach Badges. Linens and towels provided. Plenty of parking.