Spring Lake Heights, NJ
814 Shore Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:37 AM

814 Shore Road

814 Shore Road · (732) 539-6414
Location

814 Shore Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Spring Lake Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Summer two week rental. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR ONE TWO WEEK PERIOD EITHER 7/18 to 8/1 OR 7/25 to 8/8. $7,000 for two weeks, includes utilities. Lovely Beach Cottage in Spring Lake Heights. Close to South end SL Beaches. Quiet street. 3 Bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 renovated baths. Each BR has two twin beds, one BR can be put together for a King. Charming older cottage with new bathrooms, Central air, outdoor shower, washer/dryer, one cable TV and internet. Covered Front porch and Private backyard with charcoal grill. . No pets, No smoking, No Vaping, No groups. Two Spring Lake Beach Badges. Linens and towels provided. Plenty of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Shore Road have any available units?
814 Shore Road has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 814 Shore Road have?
Some of 814 Shore Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Shore Road currently offering any rent specials?
814 Shore Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Shore Road pet-friendly?
No, 814 Shore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake Heights.
Does 814 Shore Road offer parking?
Yes, 814 Shore Road does offer parking.
Does 814 Shore Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 Shore Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Shore Road have a pool?
No, 814 Shore Road does not have a pool.
Does 814 Shore Road have accessible units?
No, 814 Shore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Shore Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Shore Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Shore Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 814 Shore Road has units with air conditioning.
