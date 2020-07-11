/
apartments with washer dryer
208 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake Heights, NJ with washer-dryer
Spring Lake Heights
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,630
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Heights at Spring Lake, where you will find deluxe living around the corner from prestigious mansions and steps from the beach.
Spring Lake Heights
407 8th Avenue
407 8th Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1437 sqft
An amazing Winter Rental in a sought after Spring Lake Heights neighborhood! (flexible for September 1 to June 15th) This charming and spacious ranch straight out of a magazine offers the complete package.
Spring Lake Heights
53 Dogwood Drive
53 Dogwood Drive, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
This ANNUAL RENTAL is in the perfect location in the community overlooking the 10th fairway and its fountains! Enjoy the Fairway Mews lifestyle in the spacious 3 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome with attached garage.
Spring Lake Heights
814 Shore Road
814 Shore Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1200 sqft
3 BR Summer two week rental. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR ONE TWO WEEK PERIOD EITHER 7/18 to 8/1 OR 7/25 to 8/8 or 8/1-8/15. $6,500 for two weeks, includes utilities. Lovely Beach Cottage in Spring Lake Heights. Close to South end SL Beaches.
Spring Lake Heights
605 Ocean Avenue
605 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
The ultimate Oceanfront beach house! This 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath three level home with expansive balconies overlooking the ocean is available bi-weekly or monthly.
Spring Lake Heights
600 Mercer Avenue
600 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$32,000
2800 sqft
AUGUST 1ST - SEPT 8TH / 5 WEEK RENTAL ! Brand new construction finished just in time for your summer vacation. Great location, on the Spring Lake border, walking distance to lake, park, town, beach & convenient to train, shopping & restaurants.
Spring Lake Heights
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.
Spring Lake Heights
556 Ocean Road
556 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
WOW! So Close to the Beach! Huge yard makes it easy to have guests and still keep a healthy social distance. Fully renovated, first floor 3 bedroom home w/large yard just 5 blocks to beach; a few houses from Spring Lake.
Spring Lake Heights
613 Monmouth Avenue
613 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 SUMMER RATES 3k a week plus utilities. FULLY RENTED SORRY! Rented Aug 15-29th 6/27-8/15/20 also rented.FULLY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL- AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1. .NO PETS, NO SMOKING. ENDS APRIL 30,2021 3k mo 5 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATH.
Spring Lake Heights
47 Wyckham Road
47 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
950 sqft
Beachy and beautiful! You'll know you're at the shore in this pristine winter rental. Upper level consists of spacious master bedroom with private bath and huge loft. Main level offers relaxing living/dining space with sunny eat-in kitchen.
Spring Lake
508 Passaic Avenue
508 Passaic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer rental 2020 - August availability - 2 or 3 week minimum: August 8-15, August 15-22, August 22-29, 5,500 per week. Lovely Spring Lake Beach Cottage - 1/2 block to the Lake, 2 blocks to town, stores and train station nearby.
Spring Lake
310 Worthington Avenue
310 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Spectacular Summer Rental - Totally renovated from top to bottom with the finest materials and craftsmanship - Professionally decorated - 'city meets Beach'' Dine on the 700sq.ft. wrap-around porch - Full finished basement - Flat screens throughout.
1203 Xanadu Lane
1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm.
Sea Girt
508 Crescent Parkway
508 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL available 8/1 to 8/15 for $8,000. 5 BEACH BADGES are included. Spacious and open family room, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining.
Sea Girt
204 Beacon Boulevard
204 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Winter Rental available 9/19/20-5/15/21. Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage with eat in kitchen, living room, enclosed front porch and updated appliances. Just 2 blocks to the beach! Parking for 4 cars. No smoking!
Belmar
1807 Snyder Avenue
1807 Snyder Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a great WINTER rental!! This one bedroom features an eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher,a den/family room, a large bath with double sinks, a spacious open porch and a washer/dryer!! See it today!! Available 10/15/2020 - 5/01/2021 No smoking and
West Belmar
1108 17th Avenue
1108 17th Ave, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome home to this newly renovated adorable sun filled house. Conveniently located near shopping, schools and the gorgeous NJ shore beaches. Home boasts a large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.
Sea Girt
2 New York Boulevard
2 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
ALREDY RENTED FOR AUGUST.BEST BEACH BLOCK LOCATION! OCEANSIDE & OCEANVIEWS! GORGEOUS STREET, ONE HOUSE IN FROM OCEAN & BOARDS. PLENTY OF DRIVEWAY PARKING, 4-LEVELS OF LIVING FOR SUMMER ENTERTAINING & ENJOYMENT.
Sea Girt
306 Philadelphia Boulevard
306 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2896 sqft
Available 8/1 to 8/15 for $15K. Rent includes all utilities plus the use of 4 beach badges.
Sea Girt
105 The Terrace
105 The Terrace, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,900
4396 sqft
Wonderful Waterfront WEEKLY Rental avail 8/12 onward for $9,900/Week. Less than 100 yards to the beach.
Sea Girt
10 1st Avenue
10 1st Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
This is only a WINTER RENTAL...absolutely no summer months are available! Starting SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 ending JUNE 23, 2021 FOR 0NLY 9 MONTHS! Beautifully decorated warm and inviting.
Spring Lake
106 Second Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
Summer Rental offered at $9000. Per Wk-Avail. 07/25 to 08/22 Waterfront enjoy panoramic views & spectacular sunsets from the traditional covered porch, an expansive 2nd level deck and most rooms in this beautifully updated home.
Sea Girt
501 Beacon Boulevard
501 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2037 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/19-9/14 for $10,500 or $3,250/week (2-week minimum). Can be unfurnished or furnished. Enjoy this 4 bedroom 2.5 baths Sea Girt home located on oversized 50 x 200 lot.
Spring Lake
104 Pennsylvania Avenue
104 Pennsylvania Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,750
Meticulous Five Bedroom Spring Laker. Beautiful views. Bright and open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliance package. Huge great room. Close to Beach and South end Pavillion. Third floor Great room with television.
