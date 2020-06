613 Monmouth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

2020 SUMMER RATES 3k a week plus utilities. FULLY RENTED SORRY! Rented Aug 15-29th 6/27-8/15/20 also rented.FULLY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL- AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1. .NO PETS, NO SMOKING. ENDS APRIL 30,2021 3k mo 5 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATH. ONLY 6 BLOCKS TO THE BOARDWALK FOR WINTER WALKS OR RUN.THREE BLOCKS TO TRAIN STATION!SHORT DRIVE TO ROUTE 35,PARKWAY OR 195.LESS THAN 90 MIN TO NYC,PA OR AC.$3,000 A MONTH INCLUDING UTILITIES!SHORT DRIVE TO ROUTE 35,PARKWAY OR 195.LESS THAN 90 MIN TO NYC,PA OR AC.$3,000 A MONTH INCLUDING UTILITIES!BASIC CABLE,WIFI and INTERNET!