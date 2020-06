Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

The perfect beach home in Sea Girt! Bright and open this new home is available for 2 weeks 7/31 - 8/14 for $10,000 (possibility of a 3rd week also) This open floor plan home boasts 5 bedrooms, fully finished basement with private bedroom & bath, bar, paver patio, grill, six blocks from the beach. Home sleeps 10, with 2 Master suites.(2 King beds,3 Full).. Great for 2 family rental! $200 cleaning fee. No pets, no smoking.