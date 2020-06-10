410 Trenton Boulevard

Amenities

September rental only! Spend your September vacation in Sea Girt! This wonderful over-sized cape is just a short distance to the beach and town. The home has a newer eat-in-kitchen, 3 TV's, ping pong table, internet and wi-fi. Enjoy September evenings barbecuing on the back patio. There are 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the first floor and two bedrooms and one full bath on the second floor. No pets, no smoking. 2 beach badges, beach chairs and umbrellas included. Availability: September 8-October 3=$2,500 per week. 2 week minimum. This home is not available as a full summer rental or annual rental and is not available until September 8th.