All apartments in Sea Girt
Find more places like 410 Trenton Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sea Girt, NJ
/
410 Trenton Boulevard
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:31 PM

410 Trenton Boulevard

410 Trenton Boulevard · (732) 449-5959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sea Girt
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

410 Trenton Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Sea Girt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
September rental only! Spend your September vacation in Sea Girt! This wonderful over-sized cape is just a short distance to the beach and town. The home has a newer eat-in-kitchen, 3 TV's, ping pong table, internet and wi-fi. Enjoy September evenings barbecuing on the back patio. There are 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the first floor and two bedrooms and one full bath on the second floor. No pets, no smoking. 2 beach badges, beach chairs and umbrellas included. Availability: September 8-October 3=$2,500 per week. 2 week minimum. This home is not available as a full summer rental or annual rental and is not available until September 8th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Trenton Boulevard have any available units?
410 Trenton Boulevard has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 Trenton Boulevard have?
Some of 410 Trenton Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Trenton Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
410 Trenton Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Trenton Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 410 Trenton Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Girt.
Does 410 Trenton Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 410 Trenton Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 410 Trenton Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Trenton Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Trenton Boulevard have a pool?
No, 410 Trenton Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 410 Trenton Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 410 Trenton Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Trenton Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Trenton Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Trenton Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Trenton Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 410 Trenton Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sea Girt 2 BedroomsSea Girt Apartments with Parking
Sea Girt Apartments with Washer-DryerSea Girt Dog Friendly Apartments
Sea Girt Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJ
Plainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJOld Bridge, NJBeach Haven West, NJHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJWanamassa, NJ
Manasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity