Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

The Perfect Beach House !! Truly a rare offering.. Newly renovated. Gourmet Kitchen with center island.. .. Just move-in and enjoy the summer.. First floor master suite with master bath,, Two large bedrooms on the second floor.. Mud room.... with seperate entrance and laundry room... Plantation Shutters ! Backyard oasis with outdoor shower and paver patio. Perfect for entertaining.. Updated HVAC.. Full renovation.. Fabulous Summer rental.. Also available for Winter rental or yearly rental.