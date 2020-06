Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL avail 9/9/20 to 5/15/21 for $2,300/month. Just 4 blocks to the beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the hardwood floors, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a butler pantry. Breakfast nook opens to the living room with a beautiful stone wood burning fireplace. Two charming covered porches to enjoy the fall and spring breezes while you may hear the sounds of waves crashing. Spacious backyard with back deck and enclosed outdoor shower. Rental sleeps 7 (3 Queen and 1 twin bed). No smoking and No cats. A dog is negotiable.