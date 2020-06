Amenities

Stunning Beachfront Rental available for September- this off street secluded luxurious home offers privacy with access only by private driveway. Overlooking the north end expansive Sea Girt beach and dunes. This oceanfront home offers first class amenities and amazing views from every room in this 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath residence. After a long day on the beach you can rest on the covered porch and patio area with a hot tub. The perfect home for your special summer experience! Please no smokers / No Pets on premises