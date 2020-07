Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Winter Rental! Live at the beach in this Sea Bright gem of a home with amazing natural light and spectacular ocean views. Kitchen and baths have just been updated and the main level offers hardwood floors. There is a deeded beach lot across the street for extra parking and beach access. Ferry to NYC very close by as well as bus and train. Outdoor space includes multiple decks and private rear patio, perfect for barbecues. Available for furnished winter rental starting Sept 15, 2020