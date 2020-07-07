All apartments in Sea Bright
Sea Bright, NJ
3 Willow Way
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:12 PM

3 Willow Way

3 Willow Way · (732) 812-3700
Location

3 Willow Way, Sea Bright, NJ 07760
Sea Bright

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
THE LIVING IS EASY in this meticulously maintained and updated Custom home in Northern Sea Bright. Enjoy the Ocean AND River views from the multiple decks. Hardwood flooring is spread throughout the living space and three bedrooms. Kitchen and baths have been beautifully updated, and Master bedroom offers private pristine bath, balcony and spacious closet. The home's large windows and sliding doors welcome in the ocean breeze. Additional highlights include laundry room, private backyard, lower level for storage, 2 car garage plus 2 additional parking spaces. Home was raised and underwent high end renovation to offer the best quality workmanship and attention to detail. Close to NYC transportation, including desirable ferry commute. Sorry, NO PETS and NO SMOKING, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Willow Way have any available units?
3 Willow Way has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Willow Way have?
Some of 3 Willow Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Willow Way currently offering any rent specials?
3 Willow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Willow Way pet-friendly?
No, 3 Willow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Bright.
Does 3 Willow Way offer parking?
Yes, 3 Willow Way offers parking.
Does 3 Willow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Willow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Willow Way have a pool?
No, 3 Willow Way does not have a pool.
Does 3 Willow Way have accessible units?
No, 3 Willow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Willow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Willow Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Willow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Willow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
