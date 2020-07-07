3 Willow Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

THE LIVING IS EASY in this meticulously maintained and updated Custom home in Northern Sea Bright. Enjoy the Ocean AND River views from the multiple decks. Hardwood flooring is spread throughout the living space and three bedrooms. Kitchen and baths have been beautifully updated, and Master bedroom offers private pristine bath, balcony and spacious closet. The home's large windows and sliding doors welcome in the ocean breeze. Additional highlights include laundry room, private backyard, lower level for storage, 2 car garage plus 2 additional parking spaces. Home was raised and underwent high end renovation to offer the best quality workmanship and attention to detail. Close to NYC transportation, including desirable ferry commute. Sorry, NO PETS and NO SMOKING, no exceptions.