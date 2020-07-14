5 Maplewood Avenue

Amenities
Fully furnished winter rental. What a location..... Short Stroll down to the beautiful Navesink River & charming downtown shops & restaurants. 3 bedrooms, 2/1/2 baths, covered front porch & 1 car garage. First floor offers open floor plan with living room/dining room combo, eat in kitchen, laundry room, half bath & den with sliders leading to back deck & private fenced in yard. 3 Bedrooms upstairs including master suite with walk in closet & full bath. Additional full bath on 2nd floor. Pets on case by case basis. Winter Rental only. Call today for a tour!