Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:17 AM

5 Maplewood Avenue

5 Maplewood Avenue · (732) 212-0440
Location

5 Maplewood Avenue, Rumson, NJ 07760

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1321 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully furnished winter rental. What a location..... Short Stroll down to the beautiful Navesink River & charming downtown shops & restaurants. 3 bedrooms, 2/1/2 baths, covered front porch & 1 car garage. First floor offers open floor plan with living room/dining room combo, eat in kitchen, laundry room, half bath & den with sliders leading to back deck & private fenced in yard. 3 Bedrooms upstairs including master suite with walk in closet & full bath. Additional full bath on 2nd floor. Pets on case by case basis. Winter Rental only. Call today for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Maplewood Avenue have any available units?
5 Maplewood Avenue has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Maplewood Avenue have?
Some of 5 Maplewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Maplewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5 Maplewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Maplewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Maplewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5 Maplewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5 Maplewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 5 Maplewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Maplewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Maplewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5 Maplewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5 Maplewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5 Maplewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Maplewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Maplewood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Maplewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Maplewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
