JUST RENOVATED! This newly remodeled stunner is a spacious 1 bedroom apartment located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in red bank. Close to many attractions such as the Count Basie Center, Sickles Market, as well as many other fine restaurants and shops. Located across the street from the train station this home is perfect for the busy commuter. Brand new kitchen and baths, beautiful hardwood floors and a private outdoor area are just some of the great features included in this great offering.